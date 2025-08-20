We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. Units in Donetsk region receive assistance and reinforcement, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi dedicated the day to a working visit to units performing combat missions in the Donetsk region.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook page of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The hottest destinations

The hottest spots remain Pokrovsk, Dobropillia, and Novopavlivka. The enemy is also increasing pressure in the north of the Donetsk region, in the Lyman direction.

"Our units are engaged in heavy defensive battles against superior Russian forces, holding back their assaults and, in some places, conducting active counterattacks.

I had fruitful discussions with brigade and corps commanders to obtain the most detailed and objective information possible about the situation on the battlefield and in the command structure. Based on reports on needs and issues, I made the necessary decisions to strengthen the stability of the defense," the statement said.

"The Armed Forces are aware of their great mission and are capable of continuing to carry out their assigned tasks. We are defending and liberating Ukrainian territory. Units in the Donetsk region are receiving comprehensive assistance and reinforcements to this end," the Chief of the General Staff emphasized.

"Thank you to our soldiers who, in the most difficult conditions, maintain their strength of spirit, keep order, and destroy the enemy. Glory to the Ukrainian defenders! Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi concluded.