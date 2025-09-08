Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers repel assault by occupiers in Sumy direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line on the border front in Sumy region, engaging Russian occupiers in close-quarters fighting.

According to Censor.NET, several Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers are holding back the enemy's assault, using trenches as defensive positions. They are firing automatic weapons and throwing grenades to stop the Russian advance.

Meanwhile, the operators of FPV kamikaze drones conduct aerial reconnaissance, precisely adjusting the fire of Ukrainian defenders on enemy targets.

