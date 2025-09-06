Occupier with severed leg blew himself up with combat grenade. VIDEO
A Russian soldier blew himself up with a live grenade after being seriously injured. According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the occupier lying under a tree with his leg blown off and then detonating the explosive device.
"After being wounded, the Russian occupier was told that no help would come, no reinforcements would be sent, his commanders were not going to evacuate him, his own men did not need him, and he would not crawl into captivity with one leg," the description under the video reads.
