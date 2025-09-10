Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,091,000 people (+990 per day), 11,172 tanks, 32,606 artillery systems, 23,262 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,091,000 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 09/10/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,091,000 (+990) people

tanks - 11,172 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles - 23,262 (+1) units

artillery systems - 32,606 (+29) units

MLRS - 1,483 (+1) units

air defense systems - 1,217 (+0) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 341 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs - 57,851 (+347)

cruise missiles - 3,691 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automobiles and tankers - 61290 (+83)

special equipment - 3964 (+1)

Photo: General Staff

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff noted.