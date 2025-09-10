ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,091,000 people (+990 per day), 11,172 tanks, 32,606 artillery systems, 23,262 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian Federation losses

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,091,000 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 09/10/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,091,000 (+990) people

tanks - 11,172 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles - 23,262 (+1) units

artillery systems - 32,606 (+29) units

MLRS - 1,483 (+1) units

air defense systems - 1,217 (+0) units

aircraft - 422 (+0) units

helicopters - 341 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs - 57,851 (+347)

cruise missiles - 3,691 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automobiles and tankers - 61290 (+83)

special equipment - 3964 (+1)

Photo: General Staff

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff noted.

