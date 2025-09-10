General Staff: 82 combat engagements reported on front, mostly in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

As of 16:00 on September 10, the total number of combat engagements along the front stands at 82.

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in the villages of Zaliznyi Mist and Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. Krasnyi Khutir was hit by an airstrike.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks today, while four clashes are still ongoing. Russian aircraft carried out eight strikes, dropping a total of 18 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy launched 118 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including nine with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Odradne. In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Myrne and Borivska Andriivka, with one combat engagement still ongoing.

Hostilities in the Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, and Shandryholove today, with one battle still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Russian units attempted six times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyimka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the area of Maiske and in the directions of Stupochky and Predtechyne, with two clashes still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted seven times to break through our defenses in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 26 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Novoukrainka. The defense forces are holding back the offensive and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy assaults, with four more clashes still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Olhivske, Novoivanivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Bilohiria area once. Zaliznychne was hit by an air strike with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched one offensive in the Plavni area, but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskе direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the directions of Antonivka and Sadove.