Defence forces engaged in 205 combat encounters with occupiers. More than third - in Pokrovsk direction. MAP

On 10 September, 205 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

Russia's strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 69 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using 44 missiles and dropping 120 guided bombs. In addition, 5,965 kamikaze drones were used to attack our troops' positions and populated areas, with 4,578 shelling attacks, 91 of which were carried out using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Krasnyi Khutir in the Chernihiv region and Zaliznychne and Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy damage

Yesterday, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck two command posts, an artillery system and an area where personnel were concentrated.

Seven combat clashes were recorded in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. The enemy carried out 15 air strikes, dropping a total of 32 guided aerial bombs and firing 204 artillery rounds, including 10 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, there were 16 combat clashes in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Odradne.

Four attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupiansk direction during the day. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Myrne, Kupiansk and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Torske, and Shandryholove.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defence Forces 20 times in the areas of Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and in the direction of Vyimka and Dronivka.

Over the past day, seven combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction in the areas of Bila Hora, Maiske, and in the directions of Stupochky and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 57 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vilne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Kotlyne, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 31 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Filiia, Oleksandrohrad, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Olhivske, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Novoivanivka and in the direction of Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy advanced once on the positions of our defenders in the Bilohiria area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy twice launched offensive operations towards Plavni and Stepnohirsk, but was repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks by the invaders towards Antonivka and Sadove.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

