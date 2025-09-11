Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,091,890 personnel (+890 per day), 11,176 tanks, 32,628 artillery systems, 23,264 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,091,890 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation are as follows:

personnel - about 1,091,890 (+890) people;

tanks - 11,176 (+4) units;

armoured combat vehicles - 23,264 (+2) units;

artillery systems - 32,628 (+22) units;

MLRS - 1,483 (+0) units;

air defence systems - 1,217 (+0) units;

aircraft - 422 (+0) units;

helicopters - 341 (+0);

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 58,194 (+343);

cruise missiles - 3,718 (+27)

ships/boats - 28 (+0);

submarines - 1 (+0);

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 61,339 (+49);

special equipment - 3,964 (+0).

Watch more: Occupier expresses dissatisfaction with course of "smo": "Khokhly don’t want to give us Sumy. We’re dying like flies. I want to go home. I just want to go home.". VIDEO