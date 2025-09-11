ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12116 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
2 619 13

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,091,890 personnel (+890 per day), 11,176 tanks, 32,628 artillery systems, 23,264 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of Russian occupiers as of 11 September

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,091,890 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation are as follows:

personnel - about 1,091,890 (+890) people;

tanks - 11,176 (+4) units;

armoured combat vehicles - 23,264 (+2) units;

artillery systems - 32,628 (+22) units;

MLRS - 1,483 (+0) units;

air defence systems - 1,217 (+0) units;

aircraft - 422 (+0) units;

helicopters - 341 (+0);

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 58,194 (+343);

cruise missiles - 3,718 (+27)

ships/boats - 28 (+0);

submarines - 1 (+0);

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 61,339 (+49);

special equipment - 3,964 (+0).

Watch more: Occupier expresses dissatisfaction with course of "smo": "Khokhly don’t want to give us Sumy. We’re dying like flies. I want to go home. I just want to go home.". VIDEO

Втрати російських окупантів станом на 11 вересня
Photo: General Staff of the AFU

Author: 

Russian Army (9950) Armed Forces HQ (4418) losses (2127)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 