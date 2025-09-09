Occupier expresses dissatisfaction with course of "smo": "Khokhly don’t want to give us Sumy. We’re dying like flies. I want to go home. I just want to go home.". VIDEO

A video has been published online in which the occupier talks about the heavy losses of the Russian army in the Sumy area and complains that "the Khokhly do not want to give us Sumy".

According to Censor.NET, in the recording, the Russian names his killed accomplices and talks about his greatest desire - "I want to go home. I just want to go home".

Watch more: Occupiers tied naked Russian soldiers to utility poles as "disciplinary measure": "Were you drinking or f#cking?". VIDEO