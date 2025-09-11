Russia shelled Chernihiv: educational institution damaged. PHOTO

Russian troops shelled Chernihiv yesterday, damaging one of the city's educational institutions.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a total of 41 shelling of the region and 112 explosions were recorded.

The attacks targeted 27 settlements in four districts of the region. Most of the attacks were carried out using FPV drones and drone drops.

Falling debris was recorded in Chernihiv, Novhorod-Siverskyi, Nizhyn and Koryukiv districts. A residential building was damaged in Nizhyn. The town council building in Semenivka was also damaged again.

