Russian drone hits Holy Resurrection Cathedral in centre of Sumy. PHOTO

An enemy drone hit the cathedral, a symbol of the city in the centre of Sumy.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian drone hit caused damage. Information about the victims is being clarified. All the necessary services are working at the scene, and the area is being examined.

The Holy Resurrection Cathedral of the OCU is the oldest stone building in Sumy, an architectural monument of national importance.

"The attack on such a shrine is another evidence of Russia's cynical crimes against civilians and our cultural heritage," Hryhorov wrote.

