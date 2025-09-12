Russian forces struck Nikopol with artillery and FPV: one woman killed, two injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupants launched an artillery attack on the Marhanets district in the Nikopol region, killing a 66-year-old woman.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"There are victims of this strike and the FPV drone attack. A 65-year-old man was hospitalised. The 59-year-old victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.



Private houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged," the statement said.

