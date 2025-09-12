Russian forces struck Nikopol with artillery and FPV: one woman killed, two injured. PHOTOS
Russian occupants launched an artillery attack on the Marhanets district in the Nikopol region, killing a 66-year-old woman.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"There are victims of this strike and the FPV drone attack. A 65-year-old man was hospitalised. The 59-year-old victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Private houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password