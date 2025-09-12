ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russians wounded resident of Marhanets and attacked Nikopol district with "Grad" rockets, artillery and drones. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked Marhanets in the evening in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and struck Nikopol district at night.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the aggressor struck at Nikopol district. They hit Nikopol itself, the Myrivska and Marhanetska communities.

The enemy used "Grad" MLRS, artillery and drones against the settlements.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

As a result of the attack, an outbuilding caught fire. The fire was extinguished. People are unharmed.

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region


In addition, a 21-year-old man who was injured in an attack on Marhanets in the evening sought medical care. Thus, there were three wounded in the area yesterday.

The enemy hit the Mezhivska community in Synelnykivskyi district with a UAV. A fire broke out.

