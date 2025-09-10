Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: woman was wounded in Nikopol, houses, gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 10 September, Russian troops struck Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing injuries and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, explosions were heard in the Nikopol region all day long. The enemy attacked the area mainly with FPV drones, and also used artillery. Nikopol itself, Myrove, Pokrovske, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka communities were under attack.



A 28-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack. She was hospitalised in moderate condition.

Infrastructure, a café, 6 private houses, several outbuildings, a greenhouse, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged. A car and a truck were damaged.



In addition, the Mezheva community of the Synelnnykove district also suffered. The aggressor hit it several times with drones.

Two private houses and a building that was not in use caught fire. Three solar panels were damaged.

















