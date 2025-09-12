"YE-PROTEZ": with the support of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation, a digital hub for people with amputations was created

Company News

A new service has been launched in Ukraine to help people after amputations quickly navigate prosthetics-related issues. The online hub "YE-PROTEZ" has brought together a knowledge base, doctor consultations, legal support, and contacts of rehabilitation centers.

The project was founded in 2024. At that time, the team created a test landing page and a Telegram bot for consultations. The demand turned out to be significant, so the service was scaled up. Currently, a full-fledged application is being prepared with integration into state resources and prosthetics roadmaps.

The hub is aimed at all users — both military and civilians. It provides verified information and clear instructions so that the path to receiving a prosthesis is simple and safe. The plan is to reach at least five thousand people and guide half of them through the entire prosthetics process.

The role of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation in the development of the "YE-PROTEZ" project

The Andrii Matiukha Foundation became one of the benefactors of the platform. Thanks to its support, the team is expanding the functionality of the service. Work is currently underway to integrate artificial intelligence into the chatbot for more natural and convenient communication. The distribution of the "E-Prosthesis" chatbot and the project’s informational support are provided by Business Incubator Group. Ukraine (BIG.U). The organization is responsible for expanding the partner network, communicating with communities, and engaging platform users.

"We strive to ensure that Ukrainians after injuries have the opportunity to return to a full life. 'YE-PROTEZ' will become a reliable tool and make this path easier," noted the founder of the foundation, Andrii Matiukha.

At the same time, the foundation supports other projects. The Andrii Matiukha Foundation has provided modern equipment for "Okhmatdyt" and supports physical and psychological rehabilitation for the military.

The comprehensive approach of the Andrii Matiukha Foundation makes it possible to combine digital services with real medical assistance. "YE-PROTEZ" is an example of how modern technologies and charity can truly improve lives.