Defense Ministry approves three domestically produced fiber-optic FPV systems for use

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified three fiber-optic FPV systems produced by enterprises of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the company’s CEO Herman Smetanin,

"Three fiber-optic FPV systems developed by Ukroboronprom JSC enterprises have successfully passed codification and interagency tests with Ukraine’s National Guard", the statement reads.

According to Smetanin, the drones can cover considerable distances, and the use of fiber-optic systems makes them immune to enemy electronic interference, significantly boosting the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces.

The head of Ukroboronprom noted that state arms producers are now actively adopting cutting-edge technologies and are ready to scale up their implementation.

Read more: Europe considers Sky Shield initiative to shoot down Russian targets over Ukraine, - Le Monde