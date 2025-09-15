Norway builds training ground in Poland to train Ukrainian troops

A large training camp, Camp Jomsborg, has been completed in eastern Poland. It was established by Norway to train Ukrainian servicemen under the guidance of Norwegian instructors.

Censor.NET reports this, citing ZN.ua.

The training ground was built literally "from scratch" since the summer, and the first groups of trainees, soldiers with real combat experience, have already arrived. The training program includes simulations of conditions as close to the front line as possible, along with specialized courses. The first module focused on practicing actions in stressful situations and methods of controlling behavior on the battlefield.

The cooperation will be two-way: Norwegian instructors will not only pass on their knowledge but also learn from Ukrainian fighters about the latest tactics and changes in the nature of the war.

The number of soldiers at the camp will vary depending on whether the training is specialized or part of a basic course.

