General Staff on strikes against "Centre" grouping of forces and 41st Army of Russian Federation in Donetsk region: Enemy command and personnel hit

On 8 September 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces delivered a comprehensive fire strike on Russian military command posts in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

In particular, it is noted that the results of the strikes on the command posts of the Russian occupiers have now been clarified.

"The destruction of enemy personnel, including command personnel, has been confirmed," the report says.

The General Staff recalls that the missile forces and artillery, the Air Force, and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, command posts of the "Centre" troop (force) group and the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation's Ground Forces were hit. These are the enemy military formations operating in the Pokrovsk direction.

Prior to this, on 28 August, the Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov visited the command posts of Russian troops in this direction. Shortly after his visit, the aforementioned locations of the occupation army command were successfully struck.

"Strikes on these military targets significantly disrupt the command and control of units and subunits of the Russian Armed Forces," the General Staff noted.

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to deliver precision strikes on the aggressor's targets to force the Russian Federation to end its war of aggression.