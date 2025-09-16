Largest investment since start of war: Ukrainian startup Swarmer secures $15 million for drone swarm development

Drone Industry

Ukrainian AI developer Swarmer, which builds autonomy solutions for drones, has raised $15 million from U.S. investors — Broadband Capital Investments, R-G.AI, D3 Ventures, Green Flag Ventures, Radius Capital, and Network VC.

This is the largest investment in a Ukrainian defense-tech company since the start of the full-scale war, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported.

He noted that the company is a participant in the Brave1 defense-innovation cluster.

According to Fedorov, its technologies have already been tested on the battlefield, and the new funding should enable swarm capabilities for every UAV—allowing the deployment of a virtually unlimited number of drones and ground robots without depending on how many pilots are trained.

The deputy prime minister added that capital inflows from U.S. venture funds underscore the fact that Ukrainian security and defense solutions hold global investment appeal and are ready for large-scale deployment on the frontline.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense codified three fiber-optic FPV systems produced by enterprises of JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry.