Zelenskyy held meeting with "Servant of People" faction

On the eve of the evening, a meeting was held between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and deputies of the "Servant of the People" faction.

This was reported by the spokesperson for the "Servant of the People" faction, Yulia Paliichuk, according to Censor.NET, citing UP.

"We held a faction meeting with the participation of the president. The meeting at the Office of the President lasted an hour and a half.

We discussed the protection of IDPs, the work of the civil service during the war, security guarantees for Ukraine, and Ukraine's readiness for the peace process," she said.

Paliichuk clarified to UP that some MPs did not attend because they were involved in consultations on the state budget for 2026, some were on business trips, and some were ill.