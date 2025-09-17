Fifth Crimea Platform Summit to be held on September 24 in US

The fifth Crimea Platform Summit, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, will be held on September 24 at the UN headquarters in New York.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

According to Sybiha, the summit will reaffirm global commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Charter: sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, and peace.

"The summit will acknowledge the UN General Assembly’s firm stance in upholding respect for the Charter in the context of Russia’s aggression and attempted annexation of Ukraine’s territory. Since 2014, the Assembly has adopted over twenty resolutions, affirming that Crimea is Ukraine," the minister noted.

He added that Ukraine is inviting all peace-oriented UN member states to join the summit, to stand in defense of the UN Charter, and to contribute to establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter.