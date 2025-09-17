In Kharkiv region, enemy will soon change its tactics and become more active, but Defense Forces are ready for it

In the Kharkiv region, there are certain prerequisites for the enemy to become more active, but the Defense Forces are prepared for this. After all, there is a stable front line in the area that is well fortified in terms of engineering, explosives, mines and non-explosives.

This was stated by Andrii Nazarenko, commander of the UAV battalion of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian defenders are ready to resume active attacks by Russians, as our soldiers are constantly conducting detailed reconnaissance and constant destruction of the identified objects. In this way, the Russians are not allowed to accumulate forces or launch assaults. Moreover, when the enemy tries to advance in infantry fighting groups, swim across the water, or gain a foothold in the forests, they are destroyed while moving. The brigade's fighters have not seen any equipment for a long time.

However, Nazarenko noted, everything may change soon. The weather is getting colder, and this means a dramatic change in enemy tactics.

