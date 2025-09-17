Troops’ deployment at zero line must be time-limited – Reshetylova

Ukraine’s Commissioner for the Protection of Service Members’ Rights and Their Families, Olha Reshetylova, has emphasized the need to limit the length of time soldiers spend on the front line, citing the mental and physical exhaustion of defenders. She said this issue is currently one of her priorities.

Reshetylova made this statement on television, according to Ukrinform, as reported by Censor.NET.

"This is extremely important, because we are essentially exhausting the resource of our service members entirely, leaving them without any chance to recover — not only physically, but also mentally. That is why it is crucial to set limits on this term," she said.

Reshetylova stressed that the issue of long-term deployment of servicemen at positions is currently one of her top priorities.

"This is a very complex issue. There are both objective and subjective factors — for example, the lack of sufficient personnel to rotate servicemen, as well as the high risks during rotation itself. Commanders must also understand that there should be no indefinite combat orders," she said.

She added that clear timeframes must be set within which commanders are required to carry out operations to replace personnel at frontline positions.

