King Charles III mentioned support for Ukraine during his meeting with Trump
During a meeting with US President Donald Trump, King Charles III of Great Britain mentioned support for Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.UA.
"As tyranny threatens Europe again, we and our allies stand together to support Ukraine to deter aggression and ensure peace," the king said.
He also praised US President Donald Trump's "personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most difficult conflicts in order to ensure peace".
