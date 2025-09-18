Enemy continues to attack in east. Most of fighting during day took place in Lyman, Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions, - General Staff. MAP

Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy assaults in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and other areas. Over the past day, 184 combat engagements were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the morning briefing by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched a missile strike on Ukrainian territory with one missile and 95 air strikes, dropping 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6,097 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,766 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 174 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka, Kamianske, Hryhorivka, Veselianka in the Zaporizhzhia region; Antonivka, Inhulets in the Kherson region.

Hostilities

Over the past day, 11 combat engagements took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. In addition, the enemy carried out ten air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 203 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 14 with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Odradne, and in the direction of Hryhorivka and Obukhivka.

Seven attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupiansk direction during the day. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of the settlements of Borivska Andriivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Bohuslavka and in the direction of Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Zarichne, Stavky, Torske, Novomykhailivka, Druzheliubivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, and Kolodiazi.

In the Siverskyi direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Vyimka, Fedorivka, and towards Yampil, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops 14 times.

Five combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction – the invader attacked in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and in the direction of Nykyforivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and towards Mykolaipillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 69 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Shakhove, Lysivka, Muravka, Zvirove, Molodetske, Rodynske, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Nove Shakhove, and in the directions of Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Novyi Donbas.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novoheorhiivka, Olhivske, and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipillia direction, the enemy carried out one futile assault on the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked three times in the area of the settlement of Kamianske.

In Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made three futile attempts to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces struck two areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amount to 930 people. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two tanks, 33 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 390 unmanned aerial vehicles of operational and tactical level, and 122 units of the occupiers' automotive equipment.

Read more: Russians create ’hit zone’ around Pokrovsk - Sky News