Russians create ’hit zone’ around Pokrovsk - Sky News

Ukrainian troops have been fighting a fierce battle for over a year to hold a key logistical hub, the city of Pokrovsk. At the same time, the Russian occupiers are changing their tactics, trying to surround the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Sky News writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers control all supply routes and have "created a hit zone" with the help of drones, making it difficult for Ukraine to replenish its troops there.

Tactics of the Russian Federation troops

King's College London expert Dr. Marina Miron explained that the Russian Federation is avoiding a direct assault on the city because it would require huge human resources.

Russia sees Pokrovsk as the "gateway to Donetsk."

"Its capture would seriously damage Ukrainian supply lines and endanger such important cities as Kramatorsk and Sloviansk," the publication writes.

Experts describe a change in Russian tactics as the invaders are likely to prefer slower encirclement operations rather than the waves of assaults with high casualties that have taken cities such as Bakhmut.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

Як і інші цілі вздовж української лінії фронту, Куп'янськ є ключовим транспортно-логістичним вузлом, де сходяться кілька основних залізничних ліній.

Мирон припускає, що просування до Куп'янська, ймовірно, є частиною зусиль Москви повернути деякі з цих втрачених територій, або, можливо, спробою захопити землю, яку вона потім може використовувати як козир у будь-яких майбутніх переговорах.

