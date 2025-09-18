ENG
News Polish delegation vist to Ukraine
Polish Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz arrives in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

This was reported by the press service of the Polish Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that he will discuss military cooperation, further support for the defence of Ukraine, and the security situation with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The delegation of the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Poland arrived in the capital.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry announced a high-level visit of the Polish delegation to Ukraine.

Read more: High-level Polish delegation is expected to visit Ukraine this week - MFA

