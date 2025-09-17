High-level Polish delegation is expected to visit Ukraine this week - MFA

This week, Ukraine expects a high-level visit from a Polish delegation.

This was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The minister announced last week during the visit of his Polish colleague Radoslaw Sikorski that a Polish delegation would come to study our experience. As of now, there is a date for the delegation's visit, there are details, but since we do not announce such visits for security reasons, I will not be able to go into details," he said.

"I think you will see further details from the Defense Ministry and the Minister of Defense," the spokesman added.

According to Tykhyi, Ukraine is ready to share its military experience with Poland.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.