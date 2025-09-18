King Charles III using "soft power" trying to persuade Trump to increase pressure on Putin, - CNN

During Trump's visit to the UK, King Charles III attempted to use "soft power" to persuade the US leader to increase pressure on Putin.

This was reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET.

During a banquet at Windsor Castle, King Charles III reminded US leader Donald Trump of the need to support Ukraine. In his speech, he carefully avoided any hint of geopolitics, but his fleeting mention of Ukraine struck those present.

"Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine, to deter aggression and secure peace," the King said.

CNN reports that Trump did not mention the war in his toast during his visit to Britain. If he was discussing it with Charles over dinner, it will probably only become known if Trump reveals the details.

"Amid the pageantry and pomp of this week’s state visit, the issue of Ukraine stands out as an area that will test the ability of Britain’s legendary soft power to convince Trump to increase his pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin," the article states.

