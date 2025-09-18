Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,000 fallen service members — Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO
On 18 September, a repatriation measures took place. 1000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.
"In the coming days, law enforcement investigators together with Interior Ministry expert institutions will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," the statement read.
Law enforcement investigators, working with Interior Ministry experts, will establish the identities of the fallen as soon as possible.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password