ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8593 visitors online
News repatriation of the bodies of fallen soldiers Exchange of deceased
2 164 12

Ukraine repatriates bodies of another 1,000 fallen service members — Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

On 18 September, a repatriation measures took place. 1000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

"In the coming days, law enforcement investigators together with Interior Ministry expert institutions will carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies," the statement read.

Law enforcement investigators, working with Interior Ministry experts, will establish the identities of the fallen as soon as possible.

Read more: Sabotage in Zaporizhzhia region killed 18 officers of Russian headquarters - Coordination Headquarters

Ukraine has returned the bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders
Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War
Ukraine has returned the bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders
Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Author: 

servicemen (1337) return (142) losses (2135) Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (35)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 