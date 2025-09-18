Sabotage in Zaporizhzhia region killed 18 officers of Russian headquarters - Coordination Headquarters

A sabotage operation took place in the area of ​​the settlement of Voskresenka in the Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of which 18 officers of the operational staff of the headquarters of the 35th combined arms army of Russia were eliminated.

This was reported by the state project "I Want to Live" of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, the event occurred on August 30. Unknown individuals set fire to dry grass near the command post of the Russian army. The flames quickly spread to the premises and dugouts. Due to heavy smoke and carbon monoxide poisoning, the officers were unable to escape.

A list of liquidated Russian military personnel has also been published:

1. Deputy Chief of Staff of the Missile Forces and Artillery Department of the 35th CA, Colonel Makhotin Ilya Konstantinovich, 02/25/1980

2. Deputy Chief of the Department - Head of the General Operational Planning Department of the 35th CA Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Shigabutdinov Ruslan Gilmanovich, 10/25/1990

3. Head of the Fire and Nuclear Defeat Planning Department of the Operational Department of the 35th CA Headquarters, Lieutenant Colonel Pashabekov Dmitry Aleksandrovich, 07/19/1977

4. Senior Officer for Mathematical Modeling of the Operational Department of the 35th CA Headquarters, Major Setdarov Rustam Atadzhanovich, 12/02/1989

5. Officer of the Fire and Nuclear Defeat Planning Department of the Operational Department of the 35th CA Headquarters, Major Sulytsky Vladimir Ivanovych, 02/20/1988

6. Head of the Topographic Service of the Headquarters of the 35th CA, Major Andrey Valeriyovych Silin, 02/20/1988

7. Head of the Department of Technical Information Protection of the State Secret Protection Service of the Headquarters of the 54th Management Brigade, Major Oleksandr Volodymyrovych Nitayev, 12/25/1984

8. Deputy Chief of the Electronic Warfare Service of the 35th CA Headquarters, Major Koltsov Oleksiy Vyacheslavovich, 02/28/1988

9. Officer of the Operations Department of the Engineering Troops Department of the 35th CA, Captain Dmukha Oleksandr Volodymyrovych 02/20/1979

10. Officer of the Electronic Warfare Service of the 35th CA Headquarters, Captain Panin Vladislav Volodymyrovych, 01/23/1996

11. Officer of the Air Defense Department of the 35th CA Headquarters, Captain Bogdanov Andrey Yurievich, 02/20/1988

12. Officer of the Intelligence Department of the Headquarters of the Missile Forces and Artillery Department of the 35th CA, Senior Lieutenant Sivukhin Ilya Konstantinovich, 05/07/1998

13. Head of the Radio Group 714th KRC of the 35th CA, Lieutenant Yakovets Vadim Stanislavovich, 07.05.1984

The bodies of 5 more people could not be evacuated:

1. Deputy Chief of Intelligence - Head of the Intelligence Department of the Headquarters of the 35th CA, Lieutenant Colonel KONOYKO Sergey Volodymyrovych, 06/30/1978

2. Assistant to the operational duty officer of the headquarters control center of the 35th CA, Major Filimonikhin Vladimir Vyacheslavovich, 04/25/1984.

3. Senior officer of the operational department of the engineering troops of the headquarters of the 35th CA, Senior Lieutenant Khorin Alexey Serhiyovich, 10/28/1993

4. Head of the information collection and processing group of the 714th KRC, Captain Ponomarev Semen Andriyovich, 08/14/1997

5. Operator of the calculation of the UAV "Orlan-10" of the UAV company of the 64th MRB, FOKIN Yuri Anatolyovich, 02/06/1990

