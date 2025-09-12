ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,092,780 people (+890 per day), 11,177 tanks, 32,628 artillery systems, 23,266 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of the occupiers

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,092,780 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the AFU.

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 12 September 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,092,780 (+890) people;
  • tanks – 11,177 (+1) units;
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,266 (+2) units;
  • artillery systems – 32,668 (+40) units;
  • MLRS – 1,485 (+2) units;
  • air defence systems – 1,217 (+0) units;
  • aircraft – 422 (+0) units;
  • helicopters – 341 (+0);
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 58,467 (+273);
  • cruise missiles – 3,718 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0);
  • submarines – 1 (+0);
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 61,403 (+64);
  • special equipment – 3,964 (+0).

Watch more: In August, occupiers’ losses in manpower amounted to 28,790 people, - Syrskyi. VIDEO

