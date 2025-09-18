Ukrainian drones strike Volgograd oil refinery and Gazprom’s plant in Bashkortostan

Drone Industry

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (SOF) struck the Volgograd Oil Refinery ("LukOil-Volgogradneftepererabotka") in Russia overnight on 18 September.

According to preliminary reports, the plant suspended operations, the SOF said in a statement.

The refinery is involved in supplying Russia’s armed forces and is the largest producer of fuel and lubricants in the Southern Federal District, the statement noted. Its annual processing volume amounts to 15.7 million tons, or 5.6% of Russia’s total oil refining. The extent of the damage is being clarified, the SOF added.

Russian Telegram channel Shot reported up to 15 explosions in the southern part of Volgograd. Other Russian media said a fire broke out at the refinery.

That same night, Ukrainian forces also struck the Gazprom-owned Salavat Oil Refinery (Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat) in Bashkortostan, according to regional governor Radiy Khabirov. He said a fire erupted at the facility.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) later confirmed that Ukrainian long-range drones reached Bashkortostan and attacked one of Russia’s largest oil refining and petrochemical plants – Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing a security service source.

"According to preliminary information, the drones struck the ELOU-AVT-4 unit – the heart of the plant. It first cleans crude oil of water and salts before converting it into gasoline, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil," the source said.

He added that a major fire broke out at the facility, with a black column of smoke rising over the site.

Earlier reports said Russia’s seaborne oil exports dropped sharply after Ukrainian drones struck key export terminals on the Baltic Sea.