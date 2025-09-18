Defense forces conduct counteroffensive operation near Pokrovsk and Dobropillia – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops are currently carrying out one of their counteroffensive operations in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in a video address.

He is referring to the battles in the area of Pokrovsk and Dobropillia.

"Fierce battles are ongoing, but Russian forces have suffered significant losses. Today I received the first report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the results. Since the start of the operation, our troops have already liberated 160 square kilometers, with more than 170 square kilometers cleared of the occupier. Our prisoner exchange pool has also been replenished — nearly 100 Russians have already been captured, and there will be more. Seven settlements in this sector have been liberated, and another nine cleared of Russian presence. Any pccupiers` groups trying to enter are being killed by our soldiers," Zelensky said.

According to Zelenskyy, since the beginning of this counter-offensive operation, only in the Pokrovsk area, only in these weeks, Russia has lost more than 2,500 servicemen, including more than 1,300 killed.

"Ukraine is fully justified in defending its positions, its land. This is a heroic defense. I am proud of our soldiers, proud of our people," the president concluded.

