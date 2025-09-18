Zelenskyy approved ratification of Centennial Partnership Agreement with Great Britain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the ratification of the Centennial Partnership Agreement with the United Kingdom.

The head of state announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

The President thanked King Charles III for his unwavering support for Ukraine, which he mentioned at the meeting with Trump.

"Ukraine greatly appreciates the unwavering and principled position of the United Kingdom. At a time when tyranny once again threatens Europe, we must all stand strong, and the United Kingdom continues to be a leader in defending freedom in many dimensions.

Together we have achieved much, and with the support of freedom-loving peoples – the United Kingdom, our European partners, and the United States – we continue to defend values ​​and protect lives.

We are united in our efforts to make diplomacy work and to ensure lasting peace on the European continent. Our alliance doubles our strength.

That is why it is a great honor and privilege for me to sign the law on the ratification of the Centennial Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Yesterday, the Verkhovna Rada overwhelmingly supported this historic treaty, and today I am returning it to parliament for signature," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, on September 17, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 0332 on the ratification of the agreement with the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on a centennial partnership.

