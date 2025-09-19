Defence forces prevent Russian Federation from carrying out offensive operations in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Over the past day, the Defence Forces conducted 223 combat engagements with the Russian occupiers.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian strikes in Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 71 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 131 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4,672 kamikaze drones and fired 5,017 times at the positions of our troops and settlements, including 93 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Defeating the enemy

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit a command post, an ammunition depot and two areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Combat actions

There were 12 firefights in the North Slobozhansky and Kursk sectors yesterday. In addition, the enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 31 guided bombs, and fired 152 times at the positions of our troops and settlements, including six times from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 15 times near the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchansky Khutory, Odradne and in the direction of Bologovka.

In the Kupiansk sector, eight occupants' attacks took place over the last day. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault in the direction of Kupiansk, Novoosynove, Kindrashivka, and in the direction of Borova.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance near Kolodyazi and towards Shyikivka, Novoselivka, Shandryholove, Derilove, Stavky, Zarichne.

In the Siversk sector, in the areas of Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and towards Yampol, Dronivka, Vyiimka, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 13 times.

In the Kramatorsk sector, four firefights were recorded, the enemy attacked in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Stupochki, Oleksandr-Shultine and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 17 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Toretsk, Poltavka and towards Pleshchiyivka, Rusyn Yar and Mykolaipil.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 87 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Horikhove, Dachne, and towards Vilne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovske, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Filiya.

In the Pokrovske direction, our units inflicted significant losses on the occupiers and, through their active actions, deprived the aggressor of the opportunity to implement the tasks of the offensive.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 27 times in the areas of Sichneve, Voskresenka, Piddubne, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, Ternove, Novoivanivka, Olgivka and towards Filiya, Ivanivka, Iskra, Berezove.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive in the Huliaipil sector.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked five times in the area of Kamianske and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,099,530 people (+930 per day), 11,191 tanks, 32,896 artillery systems, 23,278 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS