Spain supports EU plans to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s benefit - Reuters

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuervo said that the country's government supports the European Commission's initiative to monetize frozen Russian assets for financial assistance to Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

"We are in favor of finding creative ways to use these frozen assets," the country's economy minister stressed.

Cuerpo also recalled that Spain, which remains one of the largest importers of Russian liquefied natural gas in the EU, is working to gradually reduce these imports and diversify supplies, in particular from the United States.

