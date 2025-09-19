Reshetylova to be appointed Ukraine’s first military ombudsman – Zelenskyy

On September 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 13266 establishing the Office of the Military Ombudsman. He said the post will be filled by Olha Reshetylova, who currently serves as the commissioner for the protection of the rights of service members and their families.

He announced this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"Thank you to the MPs for passing my bill on the military ombudsman. This is about the real protection of our soldiers’ rights. The law has already been signed and published, and today I signed a decree to put it into effect, a decree creating the Office of the Military Ombudsman," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that the institution’s operating regulations have already been approved.

"I will appoint Olha Reshetylova, a person well known to our soldiers, as Ukraine’s first military ombudsman. Next comes the launch of the institution and systematic work. It is important that this be felt at all levels of Ukraine’s Defense Forces: we are doing what strengthens the army, and we are doing what strengthens the soldiers in our army," he said.

As a reminder, on September 17, the Verkhovna Rada approved at second reading a bill on a military ombudsman. It provides that the ombudsman will monitor compliance with service members’ rights.