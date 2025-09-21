Kharkiv Regional Military Administration has ordered reconstruction of hospital in Izium, 30 km from front line, at cost of UAH 1 billion, - Nashi Groshi. PHOTO

Between 14 and 20 September, 70,000 procurement notices totalling UAH 17.93 billion were published in the ProZorro system. The largest tender of the week was the reconstruction of the Pishchanska Hospital in Izium, Kharkiv region, worth UAH 1 billion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Nashi Groshi.

The publication reminds that this city was already occupied at the beginning of the invasion and then liberated. During the fighting, the hospital was destroyed by bombs. The tender for its restoration was held just now, when Russian troops are making a new breakthrough towards the town.

Izium is only 30 kilometres away from the contact line. The city itself is regularly shelled. However, this did not stop Oleh Syniehubov's Kharkiv RMA from planning to reconstruct the hospital by the end of 2026 at the expense of the regional budget.







This year, it is planned to spend UAH 200,000 on clearing green spaces for the construction site. The main work is planned for next year.

"There is no point in analysing the estimated prices, as no one knows whether Izium will be occupied or not, or what the state of the economy and inflation will be next year. Therefore, it is impossible to predict the fact of construction now.

However, the contract between the regional state administration and the Building Group consortium provides for a 20% advance payment for future works (see screenshot). Therefore, we cannot rule out that the regional administration will pay UAH 200 million, but the work will not start because of the war," Nashi Hroshi writes.

According to the YouControl analytical system, the Building Group consortium is affiliated with the Avantazh Investment and Construction Corporation, whose key person is former MP from the Party of Regions Anatolii Denysenko. This week, Promtex, a member of this consortium, received another contract from the regional administration to repair a building in Kharkiv's Saltovka district that was damaged by shelling for UAH 138 million.