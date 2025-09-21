Great Britain, Canada and Australia recognize state of Palestine

On Sunday, September 21, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia recognized the independence of the Palestinian state.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statements of the heads of government of the above-mentioned states.

Recognition by Britain

"Today, to revive hope for peace for Palestinians and Israelis and the two-state solution, the United Kingdom will formally recognize the State of Palestine," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on social media site X.

Starmer also called on Israel to "halt its offensive in Gaza, allow much-needed humanitarian aid to enter and stop the illegal expansion of settlements in the West Bank."

In addition, the UK demands that the government of partially recognized Palestine hold elections after the Israeli ceasefire, reform the country's government, and keep the Hamas group out of the Palestinian political scene.

Recognition by Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also announced the recognition of the state of Palestine. The official declaration was published on the website of the Prime Minister of Canada.

It is noted that Canada recognizes Palestine in the context of Israel's threat to the Gaza Strip and the Israeli government's efforts to prevent the formation of a separate state of Palestine, the statement said. Canada offers Palestine cooperation "to realize the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel."

"Canada sees this as part of a concerted international effort to keep the two-state solution alive. Canada is under no illusion that this recognition is not a panacea. However, it is fully consistent with the principles of self-determination and fundamental human rights enshrined in the United Nations Charter and the policies that Canada has advocated for generations," the statement said.

In the statement on the recognition of Palestine, the Canadian government emphasized that Canada does not recognize Hamas as a possible leader of such a state and hopes that recognition will help overcome Hamas' influence on Palestine.

Recognition by Australia

On social network X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that Australia would recognize the state of Palestine.

He noted that the recognition of Palestinian statehood is part of the coordinated efforts of Canada and the United Kingdom and will form "international efforts to resolve the two-state solution."

"The President of the Palestinian Authority reaffirmed his recognition of Israel's right to exist and made direct commitments to Australia, including a commitment to hold democratic elections and implement significant reforms in finance, governance and education," the statement said.

At the same time, Australia emphasized that the Hamas group "should have no role" in the state of Palestine.