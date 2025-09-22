Russian drone attacks man in Kherson region: victim hospitalized
In the village of Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region, a 52-year-old man was injured after a Russian drone attack.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that the man suffered a contusion, burns of the leg, explosive and closed head injury.
The incident occurred around 13:00 when the man was on the field. The victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.
