Explosions rock Odesa and Mykolaiv: Air Force warns of ballistic threat

On the evening of Monday, September 22, explosions rocked Odesa and Mykolaiv amid the threat of Russia using ballistic weapons.

This was reported by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

This is a developing story...

explosion (1611) Mykolayiv (422) Mykolayivska region (526) Odesa (993) Odeska region (752) ballistic missiles (250) Mykolayivskyy district (52) Odeskyy district (162)
