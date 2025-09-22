Explosions rock Odesa and Mykolaiv: Air Force warns of ballistic threat

On the evening of Monday, September 22, explosions rocked Odesa and Mykolaiv amid the threat of Russia using ballistic weapons.

This was reported by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

An explosion was heard in Odesa was reported at 9:02 p.m.

Another explosion in Odesa was reported at 9:03 p.m.

The sound of an explosion was reported in Mykolaiv at 9:04 p.m.

This is a developing story...