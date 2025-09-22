Explosions rock Odesa and Mykolaiv: Air Force warns of ballistic threat
On the evening of Monday, September 22, explosions rocked Odesa and Mykolaiv amid the threat of Russia using ballistic weapons.
This was reported by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.
- An explosion was heard in Odesa was reported at 9:02 p.m.
- Another explosion in Odesa was reported at 9:03 p.m.
- The sound of an explosion was reported in Mykolaiv at 9:04 p.m.
This is a developing story...
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password