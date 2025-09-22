Shmyhal discusses PURL aid mechanism and drone deal with U.S. congressional delegation. PHOTO

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Kyiv with a bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation. The talks included preparations for the signing of an agreement between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States on drone production and sales.

The minister reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

"I had the honor to meet in Kyiv with a bipartisan delegation of the U.S. Congress led by Representatives Michael Turner and Eugene Vindman. At the center of the discussion was support for Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

The minister thanked the United States for its consistent assistance on the path to a lasting and just peace. Shmyhal also highlighted Washington’s significant contributions that are saving Ukrainian lives, in particular the transfer of Patriot systems.

The sides also discussed arms procurement for Ukraine through the PURL mechanism.

"I separately emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia and using frozen Russian assets to finance support for Ukraine," the defense minister added.

In addition, the Ukrainian and U.S. delegations touched on preparations for the signing of an agreement between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States concerning drone production and sales

