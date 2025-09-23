Moldova may become springboard for attack on Odesa region, - Sandu

If pro-Russian forces win the elections in Moldova, the country will become a springboard for an attack on the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, citing NewsMaker.md, this was stated by Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

The Moldovan leader emphasised that Russia is spending hundreds of millions of euros to buy hundreds of thousands of votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for 28 September 2025. According to her, hundreds of people are being paid to "sow chaos, violence and fear the world".

"Today, I declare to you with all seriousness that our sovereignty, independence, integrity and European future are under threat," Sandu said.

The Moldovan leader called on citizens not to allow the country to capitulate to foreign interests. According to her, if Russia establishes control over Moldova, the consequences will be dangerous for both the country and the entire region.

"All Moldovans will suffer. Europe will end at the border with Moldova. European funds will stop at the Prut River. Freedom of movement may cease. Our land may become a springboard for penetration into the Odesa region. The Transnistrian region will be destabilised," she stressed.

Read more: Russia uses priests and bots to interfere in Moldova’s elections - Sandu