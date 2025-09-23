98 combat clashes recorded on front, most in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 98 combat clashes have taken place along the front.

Hostilities in the north

From Russian territory, the enemy carried out artillery strikes on the areas of Senkivka and Yasna Polyana in Chernihiv region, as well as Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, and Bobylivka in Sumy region.

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked Defense Forces positions seven times, fighting is ongoing. The Russians also carried out five airstrikes using 14 guided bombs and launched 104 artillery attacks, two of them with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, seven combat clashes were recorded. The enemy attacked the areas of Vovchansk, Odradne, and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted three assaults during the day near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. The Defense Forces successfully repelled two of the attacks, while one battle is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders today repelled five enemy assaults near Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, Torske, and Shandryholove; three battles are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks as Russian units attempted to advance near Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled one assault in the area of Kostiantynivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the invaders launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Poltavka. Defense Forces successfully halted all attempts to advance.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attempted 38 assaults throughout the day near Volodymyrivka, Nykonorivka, Nove Shakhove, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novoukrainka and Filiia. Two battles are still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor carried out 18 attacks near Piddubne, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Novomykylaivka, and Novoivanivka. Four clashes are still in progress.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive actions.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the village of Poltavka. One attempt to advance on Ukrainian positions failed, while two battles are still ongoing.

In other directions, the situation has not seen significant changes.