Since start of day, 143 combat engagements on front – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 143 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out two missile strikes on positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using three missiles; 45 airstrikes, dropping 98 guided bombs; 3,454 attacks; and launched 2,185 Shahed-type drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks. The Russians launched six airstrikes, dropped 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 154 attacks, including 10 with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units held back ten enemy assaults near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, and toward Odradne and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks in the areas of Kupiansk and Pishchane.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces stopped 12 Russian assault actions near the settlements of Olhivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Serednie, Kolodiazi, Stavky, Shandryholove, Novomykhailivka, Derylove, Torske, Zarichne and toward Stepove. Another five combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is attempting to advance near Serebrianka, where fighting is underway.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attempts by Russian forces to advance toward Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers launched 16 assaults today against Ukrainian positions in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Berestok, Katerynivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, Poltavka and toward Stepanivka. Defense forces firmly held their ground and repelled all attacks.

Over the course of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces carried out 44 offensive actions. Activity was recorded near the settlements of Nykonorivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and Dachne. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

Preliminary reports from this direction indicate that 163 Russian soldiers were neutralized today, 90 of them irreversibly. In addition, Ukrainian forces destroyed four vehicles, an ammunition depot and 25 UAVs. They also struck six artillery systems, five vehicles, one UAV control post and 15 shelters for personnel.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled 19 enemy attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Sichneve, Shevchenko, Sosnivka, Novoivanivka, Ternove, Myrne, Berezove, Novohryhorivka and Novomykolaivka. Another four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian forces repelled one assault near Poltavka. The settlement of Zaliznychne came under an airstrike.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions but launched airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia as well as Lvove and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

Today, the soldiers of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade deserve special mention for effectively destroying enemy forces.

