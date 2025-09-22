Russians’ spring and summer offensives ended in tactical failure. Enemy is regrouping for new attacks, - General Staff

Russian troops are regrouping after setbacks in the South and North Slobozhanskyi directions, trying to create conditions for further advancement.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to LIGA.net.

"This picture of the alleged crazy successes of the Russian army is vital for Vladimir Putin's dictatorial regime to encourage the population to continue the war," Hnatov explained, adding that in reality, the Russians are suffering significant losses, as recorded in the daily reports of the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief.

He stressed that even unsuccessful operations in certain areas do not prevent the enemy from replenishing its reserves and human resources.

"They do not stop at any failures in order to advance 50-100 meters, losing 200 or 300 of their soldiers in the process," Hnatov said.

