There were 156 combat engagements on front line during the day. Most of attacks were repelled in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, - General Staff. MAP

In total, 156 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline yesterday, 21 September 2025.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 94 air strikes, dropping 191 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5469 attacks, including 235 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6470 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region; Havrylivka in Dnipropetrovsk region; Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region; Inhulets, Odradokamianka in Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit two control points, nine areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three UAV control points, an artillery unit in position and two depots of enemy military equipment.

The General Staff reminds that the total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 960 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised a tank, an armoured combat vehicle, 47 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, three helicopters, 403 unmanned aerial vehicles and 118 units of occupiers' vehicles.

Situation in the North

As noted, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by invading troops at the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy also carried out 14 air strikes, using 34 guided aerial bombs, and fired 165 times, including 11 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy tried 13 times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders in the area of Vovchansk, Tykhe, Zapadne and towards Odradne.

Six hostile attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and Kupiansk.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy conducted 21 attacks in the Lyman sector. They tried to penetrate our defences in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske and Novoselivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy made three attempts to advance in the vicinity of Serebrianka, towards Vyimka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupier attacked three times in the direction of Stupochky and Novomarkove.

It is also noted that in the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka and Toretsk.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 49 aggressor's assault actions in the areas of Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne and Dachne," the statement said.

Situation in the South

According to the General Staff, in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 20 attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Maliivka, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Novomykolaivka and Zaporizke over the past day.

In the Huliaipillia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks near Olhivske and in the direction of Poltavka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the invaders tried six times to advance on the positions of our troops near Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Prydniprovskyi sector yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.