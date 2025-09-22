Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,102,570 people (+960 per day), 11,194 tanks, 32,999 artillery systems, 23,282 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHIC

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,102,570 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 22 September 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,102,570 (+960)

tanks – 11,194 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,282 (+1) units

artillery systems – 32,999 (+47) units

MLRS – 1,493 (+1) units

air defence systems – 1,218 (+0) units

aircraft – 422 (+0) units

helicopters – 344 (+3)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 62,001 (+403)

cruise missiles – 3,747 (+0)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 62,363 (+118)

special equipment – 3,969 (+0)

