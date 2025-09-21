Russians are trying to capture small settlements on way to Kostiantynivka - OSGT "Dnipro"

Russian troops are trying to capture Kostiantynivka, but they are not succeeding, as they have not yet been able to take Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for the OSGT "Dnipro" Viktor Trehubov, answering the question of how the enemy is moving around Kostyantynivka and what the situation is with the village of Stupochky.

"Regarding the fact that around Kostiantynivka and Stupochky, they (the Russians - ed.) are rather trying to maneuver. They are rather trying to target small settlements... to gain a foothold, in order to then build some kind of base, a bridgehead for a further offensive. Right now, they are not really succeeding," the spokesman said.

He noted that for the Russians, the problem is that they have not realized the goal of completely occupying Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

See more: In morning, occupiers struck Kostiantynivka: one person was killed and three others were wounded (updated). PHOTO

"The Russians did not achieve these goals, and without these goals, climbing to Kostiantynivka became somewhat more difficult than they had hoped. Therefore, they are trying to occupy some small settlements on the way to the city. But they are already encountering Ukrainian resistance," Trehubov noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that the situation is currently difficult for both sides.

Regarding the so-called gray zone in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the spokesman said that, in general, the gray zone is a relatively open area through which Russians try to get into Ukrainian territory every day.

Read more: Heavy fighting continues in the Novopavlivka direction, enemy does not take into account losses in manpower and equipment - OSGT "Dnipro"

"The problem there is that the Dnipropetrovsk region is quite open, so it may not be as convenient for Russians to climb there as, for example, somewhere where there are more forest plantations, for example, or where there is more construction. But, nevertheless, there are forest plantations there, and they use them," the spokesman explained.

At the same time, he added that the Russians have little time to use them, while the weather permits.

Trehubov noted that in general, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy attacks are quite frequent and mostly occur across the border of the Donetsk region: "There are also attempts to consolidate with varying success."