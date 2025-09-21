In morning, occupiers struck Kostiantynivka: one person was killed and three others were wounded (updated). PHOTO

This morning, Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region came under enemy fire again, resulting in one dead and one wounded civilian.

This was reported by the head of the CMA Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the occupiers fired on the city with cannon artillery and attacked with an FPV drone.

One civilian was killed at his place of residence as a result of enemy attacks and sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Another person was injured while driving in a car as a result of a drone strike. The car was damaged.

Two other residents of the town were injured as a result of the artillery shelling. They sought medical assistance at a hospital in Druzhkivka on their own.

In addition to human casualties, significant damage to civilian infrastructure has been reported.

"Russian shelling continues to pose a deadly threat to the civilian population, causing new destruction every day. A series of hostile strikes have again damaged the city's civilian infrastructure and confirmed the constant danger to local residents," said the CMA chief.

Updated information

Later, Horbunov wrote that information had been received about another enemy shelling of the city of Kostiantynivka.

Russian troops struck the city using Smerch multiple launch rocket systems. Damage was recorded to three facades of multi-story buildings, the facade of a store, and a shopping center.

An air strike was also carried out with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb with an UMPK. As a result, the facade of an apartment building was damaged.

In addition, the enemy opened fire from artillery on residential areas of the city. As a result of the shelling, one civilian died, who received injuries incompatible with life, in his own apartment.